Bank of America Corp DE Sells 22,846 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,846 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of Resources Connection worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RECN. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Resources Connection by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,669,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after acquiring an additional 624,945 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Resources Connection by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 412,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 239,790 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Resources Connection by 672.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 176,091 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after buying an additional 107,470 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 67,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RECN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other Resources Connection news, CEO Kate W. Duchene acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RECN opened at $10.40 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $333.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.08 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

