Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,155 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 114,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 316,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 17,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKD opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $986.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKD. ValuEngine upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,230.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 300,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,439.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 79,792 shares of company stock valued at $291,997. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

