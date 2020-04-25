Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,230 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 294,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of U.S. Silica worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

SLCA stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.86. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $339.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is -12.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLCA shares. Evercore ISI cut U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.68.

In related news, COO Michael L. Winkler bought 50,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $72,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 203,000 shares of company stock worth $240,270 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.