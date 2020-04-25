Bank of America Corp DE Sells 20,129 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,129 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 62,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,898,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 74,360 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

In other news, President James D. Dondero purchased 94,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $2,061,045.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,569.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Goetz purchased 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $98,911.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 243,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,390 and sold 1,193,776 shares valued at $29,987,607. Corporate insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

NXRT opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a market cap of $700.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.99. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $52.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.