Bank of America Corp DE Has $880,000 Stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nelnet by 147.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth about $22,792,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nelnet in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Nelnet stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 47.39 and a current ratio of 47.39. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $69.97.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $288.11 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

