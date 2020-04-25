Bank of America Corp DE Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of TriCo Bancshares worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $840.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.91. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

