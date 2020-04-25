Bank of America Corp DE Sells 7,778 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.24% of DSP Group worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 991,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 64,739 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DSP Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 441,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 58,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DSP Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DSP Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia Paul bought 47,071 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $505,071.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 204,067 shares of company stock worth $2,260,190 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DSPG shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DSP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $402.97 million, a PE ratio of -341.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.68. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.