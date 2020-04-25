Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Emerald Expositions Events were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 34,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emerald Expositions Events from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

EEX opened at $1.86 on Friday. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $134.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

