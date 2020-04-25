Bank of America Corp DE Buys 9,161 Shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVHI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1,031.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:LVHI opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

