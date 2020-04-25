Bank of America Corp DE Has $895,000 Holdings in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of RMR Group worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in RMR Group by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 145,476 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in RMR Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 32,304 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in RMR Group by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 140,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMR. Oppenheimer cut shares of RMR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

RMR opened at $28.18 on Friday. RMR Group Inc has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RMR Group Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. RMR Group’s payout ratio is 31.47%.

RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

