Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 14,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 233,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $136.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

