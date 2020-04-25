Piper Sandler Comments on Energy Transfer LP Unit’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ET. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

ET stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Richard Perry purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,081.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $47,610.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.97%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

