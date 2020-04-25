Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a report released on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GPOR. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

NASDAQ GPOR opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $274.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 116.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.83 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 972.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 168,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 2,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 82,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 234,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

