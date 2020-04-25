Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Incyte in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Incyte stock opened at $103.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Incyte has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $104.20. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,604,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,129 shares of company stock worth $3,143,044 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Incyte by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,499,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,540,000 after purchasing an additional 376,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Incyte by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,278,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,918,000 after purchasing an additional 149,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,440,000 after purchasing an additional 857,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $178,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

