BerkshireHathawayInc . (OTCMKTS:BRK.A) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of BerkshireHathawayInc . (OTCMKTS:BRK.A) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $280,130.00 and last traded at $279,460.00, 500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278,750.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280,398.39.

BerkshireHathawayInc . (OTCMKTS:BRK.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 22nd. The company reported $2,714.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.37 billion during the quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

