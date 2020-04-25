BerkshireHathawayInc . (OTCMKTS:BRK.A) Shares Up 0.3%

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of BerkshireHathawayInc . (OTCMKTS:BRK.A) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $280,130.00 and last traded at $279,460.00, 500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278,750.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280,398.39.

BerkshireHathawayInc . (OTCMKTS:BRK.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 22nd. The company reported $2,714.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.37 billion during the quarter.

BerkshireHathawayInc . Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRK.A)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for BerkshireHathawayInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BerkshireHathawayInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Incyte Co. Lowered by Oppenheimer
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Incyte Co. Lowered by Oppenheimer
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Price Down 5.9%
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Price Down 5.9%
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading 0.8% Higher
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading 0.8% Higher
BerkshireHathawayInc . Shares Up 0.3%
BerkshireHathawayInc . Shares Up 0.3%
Badger Daylighting Shares Down 0.7%
Badger Daylighting Shares Down 0.7%
Exicure Stock Price Down 0.9%
Exicure Stock Price Down 0.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report