Exicure (NYSE:XCUR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Exicure, Inc. (NYSE:XCUR)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18, approximately 255,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 307,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61.

About Exicure (NYSE:XCUR)

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene regulatory and immuno-oncology therapeutics based on spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its three clinical programs include AST-008, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA consisting of toll-like receptor 9 that is designed for immuno-oncology applications; XCUR17, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA that targets the messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding interleukin 17 receptor alpha, a protein that helps in the initiation and maintenance of psoriasis; and AST-005, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA that targets TNF for the treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. Raised by KeyCorp
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. Raised by KeyCorp
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Incyte Co. Lowered by Oppenheimer
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Incyte Co. Lowered by Oppenheimer
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Price Down 5.9%
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Price Down 5.9%
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading 0.8% Higher
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading 0.8% Higher
BerkshireHathawayInc . Shares Up 0.3%
BerkshireHathawayInc . Shares Up 0.3%
Badger Daylighting Shares Down 0.7%
Badger Daylighting Shares Down 0.7%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report