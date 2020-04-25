Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E (NYSE:TNP.PE) Trading 0.8% Higher

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E (NYSE:TNP.PE)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.35, 6,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E Company Profile (NYSE:TNP.PE)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2019, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers with dynamic positioning technology.

