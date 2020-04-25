OTCMKTS:VSQTF (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Trading Down 17.2%

OTCMKTS:VSQTF (OTCMKTS:VSQTF)’s share price was down 17.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 4,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 20,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

OTCMKTS:VSQTF Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VSQTF)

Victory Square Technologies Inc, through its portfolio companies, focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality. It identifies and invests in start-ups, which are working on projects in various sectors of the global economy, including finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

