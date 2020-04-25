Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.31, approximately 1,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

