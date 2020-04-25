iPath US Treasury 2 year Bull ETN (NYSEARCA:DTUL) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iPath US Treasury 2 year Bull ETN (NYSEARCA:DTUL) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.00 and last traded at $70.64, approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average of $67.57.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 2 year Bull ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 2 year Bull ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

OTCMKTS:VSQTF Trading Down 17.2%
OTCMKTS:VSQTF Trading Down 17.2%
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Price Down 0.1%
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Price Down 0.1%
iPath US Treasury 2 year Bull ETN Stock Price Down 3.2%
iPath US Treasury 2 year Bull ETN Stock Price Down 3.2%
Yojee Shares Down 100%
Yojee Shares Down 100%
Juggernaut Exploration Trading Up 29.6%
Juggernaut Exploration Trading Up 29.6%
Bigtincan Stock Price Down 1.7%
Bigtincan Stock Price Down 1.7%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report