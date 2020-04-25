Yojee (ASX:YOJ) Shares Down 100%

Yojee Limited (ASX:YOJ) fell 100% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.03 ($0.02) and last traded at A$0.03 ($0.02), 390,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$100,162.00 ($71,036.88).

The firm has a market cap of $28.52 million and a PE ratio of -7.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Yojee Company Profile (ASX:YOJ)

Yojee Limited focuses on developing a sharing-economy based logistics technology platform in the Asia-Pacific region. The platform would be an international collaborative economy technology platform to provide on-demand movement of goods and services where and when they are needed. The company is based in Subiaco, Australia.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Yojee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yojee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.