Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.57 ($0.40) and last traded at A$0.57 ($0.40), 1,162,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.58 ($0.41).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.53 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.68. The stock has a market cap of $174.34 million and a PE ratio of -24.57.

Get Bigtincan alerts:

In other Bigtincan news, insider John Scull sold 2,500,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.68), for a total transaction of A$2,387,803.69 ($1,693,477.79). Also, insider David Keane purchased 540,483 shares of Bigtincan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.77 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$413,469.50 ($293,240.78).

Bigtincan Holdings Limited, a software development company, provides software as a services (Saas) application platform. It offers Bigtincan hub, a SaaS application platform for mobile workforces to enable sales and service organizations, and their employees to engage with customers. The company's platform includes Bigtincan Forms, which allow organizations to automate manual and administrative tasks, and eliminate paper-based processes, as well as create, publish, and use interactive forms on various mobile devices; and Bigtincan Studio that enable mobile users to create and deliver content.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Bigtincan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bigtincan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.