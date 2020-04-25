Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM) were up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.88, approximately 5,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 11,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91.

