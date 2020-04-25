Dubber (ASX:DUB) Trading Down 0.6%

Dubber Corp Limited (ASX:DUB) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.82 ($0.58) and last traded at A$0.82 ($0.58), approximately 534,581 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.82 ($0.58).

The company has a market cap of $155.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

About Dubber (ASX:DUB)

Dubber Corporation Limited operates a cloud based call recording and audio asset management platform in Australia. It offers call recording as a service for end users enabling them to capture communications from various locations, platforms, and devices through service providers; and Playback, a telephony service.

