Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSM) Trading Up 10.2%

Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSM) was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.13 and last traded at $19.13, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

