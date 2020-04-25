finnCap Group (LON:FCAP) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of finnCap Group Plc (LON:FCAP) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.90 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), approximately 12,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.21).

The firm has a market cap of $26.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.82.

About finnCap Group (LON:FCAP)

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, financial advisory, research, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale and investment activities.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for finnCap Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for finnCap Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.