Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PDEV) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PDEV) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30, approximately 455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

