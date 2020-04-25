American Pacific (ASX:ABR) Shares Down 5.1%

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Shares of American Pacific (ASX:ABR) were down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.37 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.37 ($0.26), approximately 603,156 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.39 ($0.28).

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.32.

American Pacific Company Profile (ASX:ABR)

American Pacific Borates Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borate & Lithium Limited and changed its name to American Pacific Borates Limited in October 2019.

