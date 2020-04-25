Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $273.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.34 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LL. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

LL opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.51. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $157.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

