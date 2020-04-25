Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.82, approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 2,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

