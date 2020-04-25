Image Resources (ASX:IMA) Shares Down 100%

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) shares dropped 100% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.15 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), approximately 825,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$73,153.00 ($51,881.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $152.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.22.

Image Resources Company Profile (ASX:IMA)

Image Resources NL operates as a mineral sands mining company. The company focuses on mining, ore processing, and production of heavy mineral concentrates. Its flagship projects are the Boonanarring and Atlas projects, which are North Perth Basin mineral sands projects located in Western Australia. The company is based in West Perth, Australia.

