Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) were up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.55, approximately 64,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 54,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.24% of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.