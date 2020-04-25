Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Trading Down 0.8%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.10, 37,506 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 69,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, and solar power plants.

