Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Boosted by William Blair

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Kforce alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KFRC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. Kforce has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $632.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $2,465,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Kforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.