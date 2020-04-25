Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Shares Down 2.7%

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.86, approximately 16,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 25,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22.

About Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

