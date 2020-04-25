Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Trading Down 6.6%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) traded down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56, 1,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 12,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evolution Mining in a report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

