Brown-Forman (NYSE:BFB) Shares Up 1.1%

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Brown-Forman Corp. (NYSE:BFB) shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.09 and last traded at $61.13, 676,865 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $60.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $64.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1743 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile (NYSE:BFB)

Brown-Forman Corp. engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. The firm also offers champagne, liqueur, scotch, tequila, vodka, whiskey and wine. Its brands include Jack Daniel, Finlandia, Herradura, El Jimador, New Mix, Canadian Mist, Chambord, Woodford Reserve, Sonoma Cutrer and Korbel.

