KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

MNRL opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $630.34 million and a P/E ratio of 19.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 29.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 66,296 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,217,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Sult bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harold D. Carter bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 28,375 shares of company stock valued at $246,060 over the last 90 days.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

