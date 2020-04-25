KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

MNRL opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $630.34 million and a P/E ratio of 19.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 29.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 66,296 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,217,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Sult bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harold D. Carter bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 28,375 shares of company stock valued at $246,060 over the last 90 days.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Earnings History and Estimates for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Brigham Minerals Inc
KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Brigham Minerals Inc
Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc
Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for NCR Co. Cut by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for NCR Co. Cut by Analyst
SunTrust Banks Weighs in on PetIQ Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Weighs in on PetIQ Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Occidental Petroleum Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Occidental Petroleum Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc Cut by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc Cut by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report