Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Pretium Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PVG. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $13,657,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,907,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,647 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,912,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,616,000 after purchasing an additional 807,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth about $4,283,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

