Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Cut by Analyst

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of NCR in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NCR. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.82. NCR has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 4,072.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Bedore acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

