SunTrust Banks Weighs in on PetIQ Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for PetIQ in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

PETQ opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.82, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Will Santana sold 3,434 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $103,775.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

