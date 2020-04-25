Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.13) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.72. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,366.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,904,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,804 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,686 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,882,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $530,907,000 after acquiring an additional 313,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,611,000 after purchasing an additional 300,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

