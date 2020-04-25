Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.70). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.93 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEAS. ValuEngine downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $866.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 118.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $128,000.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

