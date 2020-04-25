SVB Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Regenxbio in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.98). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Regenxbio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 268.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

RGNX stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.04. Regenxbio has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 10.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regenxbio by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 263,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 48,368 shares during the period. Kam Lawrence acquired a new position in Regenxbio during the 4th quarter worth $19,078,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regenxbio during the 4th quarter worth $15,254,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 532.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

