Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Cfra upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $46.75, but opened at $45.96. Cfra now has a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. Las Vegas Sands shares last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 6,771,638 shares trading hands.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 24.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 316,181 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 170,075 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,124 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 176,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 96.93%.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.