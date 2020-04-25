Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $46.35, but opened at $47.89. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $47.76, with a volume of 125,899 shares.

Specifically, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,499 shares of company stock worth $1,298,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.76% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after purchasing an additional 102,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,526 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,567,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $331,264,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,702,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,790,000 after buying an additional 290,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.