Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,054 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,348% compared to the typical volume of 280 put options.
A number of analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Invesco from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.
NYSE IVZ opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
