Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,054 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,348% compared to the typical volume of 280 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Invesco from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

NYSE IVZ opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

