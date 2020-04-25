Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at Raymond James

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.54.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$10.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.96. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

