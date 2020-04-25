Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.54.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$10.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.96. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

