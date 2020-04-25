Invesco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,159 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 718% compared to the typical volume of 631 call options.

Invesco stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. Invesco has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 4.0% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Invesco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Invesco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

