Invesco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,159 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 718% compared to the typical volume of 631 call options.
Invesco stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. Invesco has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
