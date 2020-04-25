Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading 12.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s stock price traded up 12.1% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.19, 345,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 450,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Specifically, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $98,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Coughlin purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $104,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,480. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RUBY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $438.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.12.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 62,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 525,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 265,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,182,000 after buying an additional 2,114,604 shares in the last quarter.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

